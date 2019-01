A person died after possibly going into cardiac arrest near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday, authorities say.

Fire officials say they got a call about the situation near 16th Street and Boardwalk around 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews pronounced the person dead at the scene.

There was no immediate information on the age or sex of the person and it's not clear who called for help. Chopper 4 showed a number of emergency vehicles at the scene.

The NYPD is investigating.