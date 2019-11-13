What to Know Body of newborn baby girl, who still had umbilical cord attached, was found Tuesday night on a street corner in upstate New York, police say

The body of a newborn baby girl, who still had her umbilical cord attached, was found Tuesday night on a street corner in upstate New York, police say.

The baby girl was found around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Horbeck Avenue and Brooklyn Street in Port Jervis, Orange County, after a man walking in the area made the grisly and hearbreaking discovery, police say.

The infant was not clothed with the exception of the blanket she was wrapped in, according to authorities.

It is unknown when or how the girl died.

The case is under investigation.