Police: Dead Newborn Found Wrapped in Blanket on Port Jervis Street Corner
Police: Dead Newborn Found Wrapped in Blanket on Port Jervis Street Corner

Published 9 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Body of newborn baby girl, who still had umbilical cord attached, was found Tuesday night on a street corner in upstate New York, police say

    • The infant was not clothed with the exception of the blanket she was wrapped in, according to authorities

    • It is unknown when or how the girl died; The case is under investigation

    The body of a newborn baby girl, who still had her umbilical cord attached, was found Tuesday night on a street corner in upstate New York, police say.

    The baby girl was found around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Horbeck Avenue and Brooklyn Street in Port Jervis, Orange County, after a man walking in the area made the grisly and hearbreaking discovery, police say.

    The infant was not clothed with the exception of the blanket she was wrapped in, according to authorities.

    It is unknown when or how the girl died.

    The case is under investigation.

