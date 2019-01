A fire broke out on the third floor of a Manhattan high rise Monday morning, leaving one person dead, according to the FDNY.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a Manhattan high rise Monday morning, leaving one person dead, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say they received a call around 10:17 a.m. of the fire on the third floor of a building on 87th Street and Amsterdam.

The blaze also resulted in one person receiving serious but not life-threatening injuries and another obtaining minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.