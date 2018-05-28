A dead humpback whale washed up on Fire Island Sunday morning, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said.

A humpback whale that washed up on Fire Island was likely struck by a boat, a conservation group said Monday.

The female whale was 33-feet long and "fairly decomposed" but had evidence of trauma from a vessel strike, said Rachel Bosworth, spokeswoman for the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said. The whale washed ashore Sunday morning.

Samples were sent to a pathologist to help confirm the cause of death.

Another humpback whale was spotted swimming offshore while experts were conducting the necropsy, Bosworth said.

Anyone who sees a whale is asked to report the sighting by emailing sightings@amseas.org.