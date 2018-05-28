Dead Humpback Whale on Fire Island Was Likely Hit by Boat, Conservation Group Says - NBC New York
Dead Humpback Whale on Fire Island Was Likely Hit by Boat, Conservation Group Says

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
    A dead humpback whale washed up on Fire Island Sunday morning, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said.

    What to Know

    • A dead humpback whale washed up on Fire Island Sunday morning

    • The whale was "in an advanced state of decomposition"

    • A necropsy found the whale had trauma consistent with a vessel strike

    A humpback whale that washed up on Fire Island was likely struck by a boat, a conservation group said Monday. 

    The female whale was 33-feet long and "fairly decomposed" but had evidence of trauma from a vessel strike, said Rachel Bosworth, spokeswoman for the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said. The whale washed ashore Sunday morning. 

    Samples were sent to a pathologist to help confirm the cause of death. 

    Another humpback whale was spotted swimming offshore while experts were conducting the necropsy, Bosworth said. 

    Pexels/CC

    Anyone who sees a whale is asked to report the sighting by emailing sightings@amseas.org.

