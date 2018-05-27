A dead humpback whale washed up on Fire Island Sunday morning, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said.

A Fire Island National Seashore ranger spotted the approximately 35- to 40-foot whale at Point O’ Woods on Fire Island, a spokeswoman for AMCS said.

The whale was “in an advanced state of decomposition," according to the spokeswoman.

AMCS planned to examine the dead whale on Sunday afternoon, the spokeswoman said. A necropsy could take place on Monday.

Suffolk County Marine Patrol officers secured the area where the whale was found, the spokeswoman added.