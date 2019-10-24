A man was found dead on a quiet street in Howell Township, and police say his murder was gruesome. Now investigators are trying to find what happened to him and how he got there. NBC New York’s Pat Battle reports.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was found in the middle of a quiet New Jersey street last week. The victim appeared to have had his face hacked, a witness reported.

Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, of Lakewood, is accused of killing 33-year-old Domingo Merine Rafael, also of Lakewood, prosecutors said Thursday.

A person passing through the area came upon the grisly scene on Howell's Hurley Pond Road around 3:15 a.m. Friday. Responding officers initially thought Rafael was a hit-and-run victim, a law enforcement source said.

It turns out Rafael may have been trying to escape attackers when he jumped out of a car and tried to run, then apparently was caught and murdered, his body left in the middle of the road, the law enforcement source said.

It wasn't clear if prosecutors were looking for other suspects in Rafael's death, nor did they offer information on a possible motive.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rojas had an attorney.