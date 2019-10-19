Dead Body Found Wrapped in Blanket in the Bronx: Police

What to Know A dead body was found wrapped inside a blanket in the Bronx late Friday night, the NYPD said

A dead body was found wrapped inside a blanket in the Bronx late Friday night, the NYPD said.

The body was found in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Sedgwick Avenue, near Bronx Community College, around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Police didn’t immediately release the person’s name or age or say how the person died.

No one had been arrested in connection with the death as of Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing.