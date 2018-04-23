A deceased 3-month-old baby was found in a roller suitcase on PATH train tracks in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, April 12, 2018)

What to Know A toddler was found dead in a roller suitcase on the PATH train tracks in Jersey City nearly two weeks ago; she was fully clothed

While a clear cause of death couldn't initially be determined, sources say the girl appeared to have been carefully placed in the suitcase

Law enforcement sources identified her to News 4 Monday as Te'Myah Plummer, a missing toddler from Virginia; they're looking for her dad

The child found dead in a suitcase near the PATH tracks in Jersey City almost two weeks ago has been identified as a missing 2-year-old from Virginia, law enforcement sources told News 4 Monday.

Te'Myah Plummer has not been seen by family in Richmond since last August, NBC affiliate WWBT reported last month. The sources confirmed the dead baby was Plummer and said they were searching for the girl's father Travis, who is not believed to be in New Jersey.

Authorities believe the toddler had been dead for several days before her body was found wrapped in a blanket in a suitcase on the tracks underneath the Tonnelle Avenue overpass near Newark Avenue April 11. There were no visible signs of trauma on the girl, who was carefully placed, fully clothed, in the case.

The disturbing discovery on the Newark-bound side of the Jersey City-Journal Square station "rattled" even the most veteran homicide detectives, sources said.

There were two suitcases where the baby was found -- one dark, one pink. She was found in the pink one.

Richmond Police had said as recently as March that they did not believe Te'Myah was in any danger, but that they nonetheless wanted to know where she was.