Authorities hope an expected autopsy Thursday will provide some clues in the mysterious case of a dead 3-month-old baby who was found wrapped in a blanket in a roller suitcase on PATH train tracks in New Jersey a day earlier, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The sources say the disturbing discovery on the Newark-bound side of the Jersey City-Journal Square station has "rattled" even the most veteran homicide detectives, who are now working backwards to try to retrace the steps of whoever abandoned the child in hopes they may find some surveillance video.

It's not clear how long the baby's body had been left on the tracks, nor was a cause of death immediately speculated upon.

Chopper 4 footage from over the scene showed investigators gathered on the tracks underneath the Tonnelle Avenue overpass, near Newark Avenue. They appeared to be focused on a flipped-open suitcase on the side of the tracks.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office confirmed on Twitter that its homicide unit and Port Authority police are investigating. No arrests have been made.