An infant found naked next to a dumpster behind a Bronx building has died, police say.

The baby boy was found alive Thursday evening behind the apartment building on East 138th Street in Mott Haven by a resident taking out the trash, according to the NYPD. There was no obvious sign of trauma to the baby boy.

The baby was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A medical examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.