Baby Dies After Being Found Naked Next to NYC Dumpster: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Baby Dies After Being Found Naked Next to NYC Dumpster: NYPD

The baby boy was found alive behind the apartment building on East 138th Street in Mott Haven

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Baby Dies After Being Found Naked Next to NYC Dumpster: NYPD
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A naked baby boy found alive next to a dumpster behind a Bronx apartment building Thursday has died, police say

    • The infant was discovered by a man taking out the trash behind the building on East 138th Street in Mott Haven

    • A medical examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing

    An infant found naked next to a dumpster behind a Bronx building has died, police say.

    The baby boy was found alive Thursday evening behind the apartment building on East 138th Street in Mott Haven by a resident taking out the trash, according to the NYPD. There was no obvious sign of trauma to the baby boy.

    The baby was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

    A medical examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us