Mayor Bill de Blasio has declined to endorse either Gov. Andrew Cuomo or challenger Cynthia Nixon in the governor's race.

De Blasio said Saturday that endorsing a candidate would be counterproductive

to his job of working with the next governor.

However, he offered kind words to both candidates facing off in Thursday's primary election.

“Cynthia Nixon is someone I have stood shoulder to shoulder with in activism," de Blasio said in a statement. "Her presence in this primary has created real momentum for reform."

On Cuomo, with whom he has frequently sparred, de Blasio said: "At the end of the day, it is without question that there is more that unites us than divides us."

He gave Cuomo credit for raising the minimum wage, paid family leave, marriage equality and challenging President Trump.

Cuomo faces a challenge from the left by former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon in Thursday's primary. The winner will be the Democratic candidate on the ballot in November.

Also Saturday, the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, endorsed Cynthia Nixon. Cruz made headlines when she criticized Trump after Hurricane Maria.

"Cynthia has long been a part of the social activism scene and, as the daughter of a single mother, she knows what it is to work hard to get what one wants,” said Cruz in a statement.

Cuomo has also racked up high-profile endorsements, including from former Vice President Joe Biden.