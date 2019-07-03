What to Know A 40-year-old man allegedly terrorized teachers and kids outside a Long Island day care center, first yelling obscenities at them

The teachers took the kids inside, at which point police say Kevin Johnson tried to break in using an orange construction cone

A teacher called 911 and he ran off; he was later taken into custody on charges of burglary and endangering the welfare of a child

A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly terrorizing a group of young kids and teachers at their Long Island day care Tuesday, authorities say.

Kevin Johnson, 40, screamed obscenities at the children playing outside the Learn and Play Dare Care Center on Grand Avenue in Baldwin in the middle of the afternoon, according to police.

The teachers quickly brought the kids inside the day care facility for their safety, at which point Johnson allegedly pulled the door and grabbed an orange construction cone, which cops say he used to try to smash the front window of the center.

Johnson ran off after a teacher called 911. He was taken into custody a short time later on charges of third-degree burglary and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had an attorney.