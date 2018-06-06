David Spade and Kate Spade during Photographer's Gallery Presents Slim Aarons Curated by Kate Spade at Fred Segal Cafe in West Hollywood, California, United States. Kate Spade died Tuesday of an apparent suicide.

Comedian David Spade was among the thousands who expressed their mourning following the death of Kate Spade on Tuesday. The former "Saturday Night Live" star's brother Andy had been married to the iconic designer since 1994.

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Jun 5, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT

"Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on," Spade captioned the undated photo.

Spade, 55, was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan home on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, a note had a message for Spade's 13-year-old daughter, who was at school at the time saying that it wasn't her fault.



Spade's sister, Reta Saffo, said she believed the fashion icon had bipolar disorder and it gone untreated.

"She did not receive the proper care for what I believed to be (and tried numerous times to get her help for) bipolar disorder," Saffo said in a statement obtained by NBC 4 New York. Saffo didn't elaborate on any behavior she observed over the years but blamed "immense celebrity" for the issues.

"She never expected it -- nor was she properly prepared for it," Saffo said of her stardom. "Unfortunately, untreated, it finally took its toll on her."

Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

