Magician David Blaine is under investigation in New York over sexual assault allegations, the NYPD confirmed Monday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed during a press conference Monday that “there is an active investigation” by the Special Victims Unit into the accusations against Blaine.

According to a published report by The Daily Beast, detectives have taken statements from two women, although one of the claims may fall outside the statute of limitations.

One of the women told investigators that Blaine, 45, sexually assaulted her inside his Manhattan apartment in 1998, The Daily Beast reports.

Blaine has not been charged with a crime. He told The Daily Beast he has not been approached by police.

During the Monday press conference, police officials would not comment on whether detectives are seeking to interview him.

This is not the first time the well-known magician faces accusations of this nature, according to The Daily Beast. A former model alleged Blaine raped her in London in 2004, an allegation he denied. Scotland Yard detectives later declined to take further action after investigating her claim, The Daily Beast reports.