The heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune and another woman are expected to plead guilty Friday afternoon in Brooklyn in connection to the alleged NXIVM sex-trafficking cult case, according to official sources. Michael George reports.

What to Know Lauren Salzman is scheduled to testify Friday, and is expected to detail some of the inner workings of leader Keith Raniere

The 42-year-old was a longtime, high-ranking member of the cult, first being brought in by her mother Nancy Salzman in 1998

Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges in March, and faces up to five years in prison

The daughter of the NXIVM sex cult co-founder is set to take the stand in the trial against group’s leader.

Lauren Salzman is scheduled to testify Friday, and is expected to detail some of the inner workings of leader Keith Raniere and her own alleged transgressions, as part of her plea deal.

The 42-year-old was a longtime, high-ranking member of the cult, first being brought in by her mother Nancy Salzman when the group was founded in 1998.

Salzman has admitted to locking one of the cult’s female members in a room for two years, forcing her to work and threatening her with deportation, according to court documents.

As a cooperating witness, her testimony may shed light on some of the crimes the group has been accused of, including how women were allegedly groomed and coerced into having sex with Raniere or how the group would brand his initials into women, according to prosecutors.

All of the NXIVM members facing charges — including actress Allison Mack — have pleaded guilty, with the exception of Raniere. Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges in March, and faces up to five years in prison.