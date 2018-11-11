What to Know A Long Island woman died of her injuries Saturday, nearly two years after a brutal beating, police say

Her 21-year-old daughter was charged with second-degree murder

Her daughter's boyfriend, a former NYC corrections officer, had his charges upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder

A daughter and a former corrections officer were charged Sunday with murder in the death of a Long Island mom who was bludgeoned with a barbell while wrapping Christmas presents nearly two years ago, police and media reports say.

Theresa Keil, 56, of Long Beach, was attacked on Dec. 4, 2016, Nassau County police said. Newsday reported that she lost an eye and her skull partially collapsed.

Keil, a former teacher, died of her injuries on Saturday, nearly two years after the attack, police said.

Ralph Keppler, 27, had previously been charged with attempted murder and assault, but that was upgraded to second-degree murder, police said.

Keppler became an NYC corrections officer shortly after the attack, but was fired, Newsday reported.

Keil's daughter, Francesca Keil, 21, was also charged Saturday with second-degree murder. She and Keppler had been dating at the time of the attack, according to media reports, and police said Sunday they lived at the same address in Lynbrook.

Keppler had also sued Theresa Keil in civil court over a business investment before the attack, Newsday reported.