Daughter, Ex-Correction Officer Charged With Murder of Long Island Mom: Police and Media Reports - NBC New York
Daughter, Ex-Correction Officer Charged With Murder of Long Island Mom: Police and Media Reports

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Daughter, Ex-Correction Officer Charged With Murder of Long Island Mom: Police and Media Reports
    Nassau County Police Department
    Ralph Keppler and Francesca Keil

    What to Know

    • A Long Island woman died of her injuries Saturday, nearly two years after a brutal beating, police say

    • Her 21-year-old daughter was charged with second-degree murder

    • Her daughter's boyfriend, a former NYC corrections officer, had his charges upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder

    A daughter and a former corrections officer were charged Sunday with murder in the death of a Long Island mom who was bludgeoned with a barbell while wrapping Christmas presents nearly two years ago, police and media reports say. 

    Theresa Keil, 56, of Long Beach, was attacked on Dec. 4, 2016, Nassau County police said. Newsday reported that she lost an eye and her skull partially collapsed. 

    Keil, a former teacher, died of her injuries on Saturday, nearly two years after the attack, police said. 

    Ralph Keppler, 27, had previously been charged with attempted murder and assault, but that was upgraded to second-degree murder, police said. 

    Keppler became an NYC corrections officer shortly after the attack, but was fired, Newsday reported. 

    Keil's daughter, Francesca Keil, 21, was also charged Saturday with second-degree murder. She and Keppler had been dating at the time of the attack, according to media reports, and police said Sunday they lived at the same address in Lynbrook. 

    Keppler had also sued Theresa Keil in civil court over a business investment before the attack, Newsday reported. 

