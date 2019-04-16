Dark Web Probe Leads to Arrests in New Jersey, Takedown of Counterfeit Drug Ring: Source - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Dark Web Probe Leads to Arrests in New Jersey, Takedown of Counterfeit Drug Ring: Source

The alleged drug ring supplied counterfeit, but potent, Xanax, steroids and LSD

By Brian Thompson

Published 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Probe into possible money laundering led to arrests and the dismantling of a dark web ring that supplied counterfeit drugs, source says

    • The months-long investigation was lead by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, according to the law enforcement source

    • The three suspects arrested in New Jersey were extradited to New York City

    A months-long investigation into possible money laundering led to a number of arrests and the dismantling of a dark web ring that supplied counterfeit drugs throughout the country, a law enforcement source tells NBC 4 New York.

    The probe lead by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office resulted in the arrest of three people in New Jersey in connection to the ring that had about $2.1 million in drug sales of counterfeit, albeit potent, Xanax, steroids and LSD in the past year, the source says.

    The probe lasted at least 16 months, according to the source. The three suspects were arrested April 3 in various New Jersey locations with more than 100 officers descending on South Brunswick, Jamesburg and Vineland, among other locations, to make the arrests and confiscate the drugs.

    The owner of a retail store in Asbury Park was among the three arrested, according to the source. The store was allegedly the original money laundering location.

    The three suspects were extradited to New York City, according to the source.

