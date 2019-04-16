What to Know Probe into possible money laundering led to arrests and the dismantling of a dark web ring that supplied counterfeit drugs, source says

A months-long investigation into possible money laundering led to a number of arrests and the dismantling of a dark web ring that supplied counterfeit drugs throughout the country, a law enforcement source tells NBC 4 New York.

The probe lead by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office resulted in the arrest of three people in New Jersey in connection to the ring that had about $2.1 million in drug sales of counterfeit, albeit potent, Xanax, steroids and LSD in the past year, the source says.

The probe lasted at least 16 months, according to the source. The three suspects were arrested April 3 in various New Jersey locations with more than 100 officers descending on South Brunswick, Jamesburg and Vineland, among other locations, to make the arrests and confiscate the drugs.

The owner of a retail store in Asbury Park was among the three arrested, according to the source. The store was allegedly the original money laundering location.

Additionally, the alleged ringleader was arrested in a South Brunswick home that had a heavy presence of surveillance cameras, the source says. Authorities allegedly found 170,000 Xanax pills at the location of the arrest.

The third arrest took place in Jamesburg, the source says.

The investigation also lead authorities to allegedly find duffle bags with testosterone and Xanax inside in an Old Bridge location.

The three suspects were extradited to New York City, according to the source.