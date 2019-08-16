What to Know An 80-year-old Long Island man faces federal child porn and sex exploitation charges for allegedly abusing children for decades

Daniel Mullan, of Elmont, was extradited to the U.S. from Ireland Thursday to face charges; he's expected in federal court Friday afternoon

Hundreds of porn videos and images were found in his home and storage unit on Long Island in 2017, court docs say

An 80-year-old Long Island man who allegedly abused minors for decades, "robbing them of the innocence all children deserve," has been extradited from Ireland to face federal child pornography and sex exploitation charges, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Mullan is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip later Friday, a day after he was brought back to America to face charges including transporting a minor across the U.S. and to foreign countries for sex, the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York said.

According to court filings, the FBI executed search warrants at Mullan's home in Elmont and his rental storage unit in Melville in 2017 and seized hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Several videos showed him engaging in sexual acts with teenage boys dating back to the early 1980s, prosecutors say.

Multiple victims were identified over the course of the investigation, including a then-minor with whom Mullan traveled in the United States and abroad for seven years, between 1999 and 2006. During those trips, prosecutors allege, Mullan had sex with the boy and recorded it -- both for himself and to sell to others.

"As alleged, Daniel Mullan victimized children here and abroad for decades by sexually abusing them and recording these acts," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

"Mr. Mullan has sexually abused children for decades, robbing them of the innocence all children deserve," added FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney.

Information on an attorney for Mullan wasn't immediately available.