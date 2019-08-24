Dangerous algae blooms have been confirmed in ponds in Central Park and Prospect Park and state environmental officials are warning residents to keep their dogs away from the water.

Large algae blooms containing cyanobacteria were confirmed in the last two weeks in Turtle Pond in Central Park and the large pond in Prospect Park, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Suspected blooms were also reported in The Lake and Harlem Meer in Central Park, the DEC said on its website.

The algae blooms can look like spilled green paint but can also be blue-green, yellow, brown or red, the DEC said.

People and animals should avoid contact. In people, exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin or throat irritation and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, the DEC said.

Pets can also suffer stumbling, seizures, convulsions, or paralysis, among other symptoms.

Several dogs have reportedly died from the algae exposure this year in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.