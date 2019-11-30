Dad Stabs 2-Year-Old Son With Metal Comb During Argument With Child’s Mother: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Dad Stabs 2-Year-Old Son With Metal Comb During Argument With Child’s Mother: Sources

The boy was listed in critical condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive, law enforcement sources said

By Marc Santia

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dad Stabs 2-Year-Old Son With Metal Comb During Argument With Child’s Mother: Sources

    What to Know

    • A father stabbed his 2-year-old son in the head with a metal comb during a dispute with the child's mother, law enforcement sources said

    • The father turned himself in to police, according to the sources

    • The boy was listed in critical condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive, the sources said

    A father stabbed his 2-year-old son in the head with a metal comb during a dispute with the child's mother, law enforcement sources said.

    The two parents were arguing at an address in Clinton Hill around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the sources.

    At some point during the dispute, the father stabbed the 2-year-old in the head with a metal tail comb, the sources said.

    The father turned himself in to police, according to the sources.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    The boy was listed in critical condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive, the sources said.

    Law enforcement sources didn't immediately provide any additional information about the incident.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us