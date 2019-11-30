What to Know A father stabbed his 2-year-old son in the head with a metal comb during a dispute with the child's mother, law enforcement sources said

The father turned himself in to police, according to the sources

The boy was listed in critical condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive, the sources said

A father stabbed his 2-year-old son in the head with a metal comb during a dispute with the child's mother, law enforcement sources said.

The two parents were arguing at an address in Clinton Hill around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the sources.

At some point during the dispute, the father stabbed the 2-year-old in the head with a metal tail comb, the sources said.

The father turned himself in to police, according to the sources.

The boy was listed in critical condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive, the sources said.

Law enforcement sources didn't immediately provide any additional information about the incident.