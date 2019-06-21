Autopsy results for the toddler girl found in a suitcase near the PATH tracks in Jersey City show she died of cocaine intoxication and violence. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018)

What to Know West Virginia man was sentenced for concealing his toddler daughter's body in suitcase and dumping it along PATH tracks in Jersey City

Travis Plummer, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after being convicted for the unlawful concealment of human remains

Te’Myah Layuana Plummer's autopsy revealed she died of cocaine intoxication and unspecified violence

A West Virginia man was sentenced to years in prison for concealing his toddler daughter's body in a suitcase and dumping it along the PATH tracks in Jersey City last year, prosecutors say.

Travis Plummer, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison — 10 without parole — after being convicted for the unlawful concealment of human remains in connection to his daughter's body being found in a suitcase in 2018, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

During the course of the trial earlier this year, prosecutors said Te’Myah Layuana Plummer, born on May 19, 2016, died at some point in late summer 2017.

Prosecutors allege that her father concealed her body in a suitcase which he then brought to Jersey City on Nov. 1, 2017 and then kept in his garage for four months.

Prosecutors say Plummer dumped the suitcase off of the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge in Jersey City onto the side of the PATH train tracks in March 2018 before fleeing to Miami and then Puerto Rico.

The little girl's body was discovered by Port Authority employees in April 2018.

Autopsy results for the girl revealed the toddler died of cocaine intoxication and unspecified violence.

