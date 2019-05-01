The baby wasn't even given the chance to live more than just a few weeks before he died and his own father is accused in his death. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019)

Dad Accused in Baby Son's Death Smirks as Cops Lead Him Out

What to Know Christian Rodriguez, 25, was arrested in March after emergency responders found his son, Aiden Rodriguez, in serious condition

He admitted he threw the boy to the floor out of frustration, prosecutors say. He smirked as he was led out of a police precinct in March

He has now been indicted on second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, according to prosecutors

A father who admitted he threw his 1-month-old boy to the floor face-first out of frustration has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, prosecutors say.

Christian Rodriguez, 25, was arrested in March after emergency responders found his son, Aiden Rodriguez, in serious condition at their apartment on East 137th Street in the Bronx.

The Medical Examiner ruled Aiden's death a homicide caused by "abusive head trauma."

Rodriguez was arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, the Bronx District Attorney's Office said. He is expected to appear in court again on June 5.

"The defendant allegedly threw his infant son to the ground after he became frustrated with the baby's crying," District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. "We will pursue justice for this most innocent victim and for the family members coping with such a horrible loss."

Aiden was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but his injuries were so severe he was transported to the trauma unit at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Aiden suffered a fractured skull, hemorrhaging and bruising on his head, among other injuries.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez has a criminal record. In 2015, he was accused of throwing his then-3-month-old girl, who survived but suffered two black eyes.

He pleaded that charge down to harassment after agreeing to counseling and taking a parenting class, according to prosecutors.

Rodriguez smirked as he was led out of a police precinct in March, but declined to say anything to reporters. Aiden’s mother left the police station in tears.

Rodriguez' attorney information wasn't immediately available.