Dad of NY Twins Who Died in Hot Car Faces Upgraded Charges - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Dad of NY Twins Who Died in Hot Car Faces Upgraded Charges

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dad Faces Judge in Twins' Hot Car Deaths

    The dad accused of leaving his 1-year-old twins in a hot car pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide. George Spencer reports.

    (Published Saturday, July 27, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A father who was charged in the deaths of his 1-year-old twins had his charges upgraded, police announced Monday

    • Juan Rodriguez was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of negligent homicide, the NYPD said

    • His charges have since been upgraded to double homicide

    A father who was charged in the deaths of his 1-year-old twins, after he allegedly forgot them in the car while he went to work, had his charges upgraded, police said Monday.

    Juan Rodriguez was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of negligent homicide, the NYPD said. His charges have since been upgraded to double homicide.

    The 39-year-old social worker sobbed in court on Saturday when he pleaded not guilty to two counts each of manslaughter and negligent homicide. He was released on $100,000 bail.

    It is unclear if he will be brought back again to court for the upgraded charges. Attorney information for Rodriguez was not immediately available.

    Father Forgot Infant Twins in Back of Car: Police

    [NY] Father Forgot Infant Twins in Back of Car: Police

    Cops said Friday that a father went to work and left his twin infant children in the back seat for his entire eight-hour shift. When he saw them on his drive home, he immediately stopped, but it was too late. NBC 4 New York's George Spencer reports.

    (Published Friday, July 26, 2019)

    According to a criminal complaint, Rodriguez told investigators "I blanked out, my babies are dead, I killed my babies."

    The twins, Phoenix and Mariza, who had recently celebrated their first birthday, were left in the car at an employee lot at Fordham Manor VA Hospital from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, police said. Their bodies were 108 degrees when they were found, the medical examiner said.

    The twin’s mother, Marissa Rodriguez, asked for privacy so the couple could "grieve, be strong, and be present for our other children."

    Marissa, spoke out Sunday saying she was grieving, completely devastated and in disbelief.

    "Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," she said in a statement. "He is a good person and great father and I know he would've never done anything to hurt our children intentionally."

    There's an average of 38 heat-related deaths of children locked in cars nationwide per year, according to kidsandcars.org, a website that tracks the deaths. It says as of July 16, there had been 21 this year.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us