Dad Let Girl, 13, Drive Car With Toddler in Backseat: Police

A man let his 13-year-old daughter drive a car down the road while a 3-year-old boy sat in the backseat, police said Sunday.

Alejandro Noriega, 45, of Huntington Station, was arrested in charged with child endangerment.

Officers noticed the Toyota Camry was being driven erratically Saturday on Oakwood Road in Huntington Station and pulled the car over, Suffolk County police said. They found the girl driving and her father in the passenger seat.

The toddler, who Noriega was baby-sitting for a friend, was in a car seat in the back.

The children were released to their mothers.



