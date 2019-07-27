Dad Defending Son Gets Beaten Up at NYC Playground: NYPD - NBC New York
Dad Defending Son Gets Beaten Up at NYC Playground: NYPD

    NYPD
    Police released this image of two suspects accused of beating up a father on a Lower East Side playground.

    A father who was at a Lower East Side playground with his family was beaten up by two men after a dispute, police said Saturday. 

    The 31-year-old victim was at Pier 35 at about 9:30 p.m. when he exchanged words with another man, who had possibly pushed his child, the NYPD said. 

    Then two other men approached the victim and punched him in the head, police said. One of them had keys sticking out from between his fingers. 

    Both of the men ran off after the assault. 

    The victim refused medical attention. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

