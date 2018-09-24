On Long Island, police say a drunk driver crashed into a parked car and his own passenger died. Greg Cergol.

A Long Island man was arrested on drunk driving charges after he allegedly hit a parked car in Smithtown early Monday, the accident injuring his passenger so badly he later died, police say.

The driver, Scott Brunengraber, 45, allegedly smashed into a parked car so forcefully that the entire back of the car was pushed onto the curb and grass, according to the homeowner who found the wreckage of his daughter's boyfriend's car outside his house before dawn.

Brunengraber then pulled into a Hauppauge court about a half mile away, and it was there that police arrested him. An unidentified passenger in his car was badly hurt and later died.

Brunengraber will face a judge Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney, and no one answered the door at his home Monday.