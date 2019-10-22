DOT Worker Accidentally Strikes, Kills Colleague Near Gracie Mansion: Officials - NBC New York
DOT Worker Accidentally Strikes, Kills Colleague Near Gracie Mansion: Officials

By Katherine Creag

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    NYC DOT Worker Repaving Street Killed in Accident

    New York City Department of Transportation workers are mourning the tragic loss of a colleague on Tuesday after an employee was accidentally struck and killed by a coworker.

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • An NYC Department of Transportation employee was struck and killed by a colleague early Tuesday

    • DOT workers were repaving East 88th Street, just around the corner from Gracie Mansion, when the incident took place, police say

    • The driver was taken by police for questioning but the NYPD says there was no criminality and it appeared to be an unfortunate accident

    New York City Department of Transportation workers are mourning the tragic loss of a colleague on Tuesday after an employee was accidentally struck and killed by a coworker.

    DOT workers were repaving East 88th Street, just around the corner from Gracie Mansion, when the incident took place around 1 a.m., according to the FDNY. The worker was transported to New York Presbyterian where they were pronounced dead.

    The driver was taken by police for questioning but the NYPD says there was no criminality and it appeared to be an unfortunate accident.

    Many DOT workers were in tears as they leave flowers and candles at the scene.

    The person who died has not been identified.

