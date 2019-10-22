New York City Department of Transportation workers are mourning the tragic loss of a colleague on Tuesday after an employee was accidentally struck and killed by a coworker. Katherine Creag reports.

New York City Department of Transportation workers are mourning the tragic loss of a colleague on Tuesday after an employee was accidentally struck and killed by a coworker.

DOT workers were repaving East 88th Street, just around the corner from Gracie Mansion, when the incident took place around 1 a.m., according to the FDNY. The worker was transported to New York Presbyterian where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was taken by police for questioning but the NYPD says there was no criminality and it appeared to be an unfortunate accident.

Many DOT workers were in tears as they leave flowers and candles at the scene.

The person who died has not been identified.