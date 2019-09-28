DOE Employee Abused 9-Year-Old in School Basement: NYPD

A New York City Department of Education employee has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl, police say.

What to Know A New York City Department of Education employee has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl, police say

The employee, a paraprofessional at P.S. 59 in Brooklyn, faces charges including sex abuse and sexual misconduct, according to police

The abuse allegedly occured in the basement of the school, according to police

A New York City Department of Education employee has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl, police say.

Kevin Lemon, a 28-year-old paraprofessional at P.S. 59 in Brooklyn, faces charges of sex abuse, sexual misconduct, forcible touching, criminal sex act and acting in a manner injurious to a child stemming from an alleged incident in June, the NYPD said.

Police say a 9-year-old girl reported the alleged abuse to a guardian this month after she saw Lemon upon returning to school at the start of the academic year.

The abuse allegedly occured in the basement of the school, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lemon was the victim's teacher. Lemon works with kids with special needs, but the girl does not have special needs, police said.

"These are deeply disturbing allegations and we immediately suspended this substitute paraprofessional without pay. He will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation," a DOE spokesperson said Saturday.

Attorney information for Lemon was not immediately available.