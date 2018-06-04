Cookie Dough Shop DŌ Kicks Off Summer With Camp-Themed Pop-Up Eatery in NYC - NBC New York
Cookie Dough Shop DŌ Kicks Off Summer With Camp-Themed Pop-Up Eatery in NYC

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Cookie dough shop DO has opened up a summer camp-themed pop-up shop inside Chefs Club Counter in Soho, complete with sweet childhood treats. 

    New York City cookie dough shop DŌ is indulging in summer childhood nostalgia with a new camp-themed pop-up shop in Soho serving up delicious treats.

    The pop-up inside the Chefs Club Counter at 62 Spring St. is decorated with a tire swing, mural wall and a canoe to remind guests of their favorite camp memories.

    The Adirondack chairs and tree stump tables outside the shop round out the Instagram-worthy spot.

    Dessert options include The Campfire, The Dirty Worm and The Chocolatey Blob, all inspired by childhood camp favorites.

    The shop will also be serving “Bug Juice” made of Natalie’s Lemonade and a secret off the menu dessert named “The Tony Perkis” based off the character in Heavyweights.

