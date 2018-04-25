What to Know A third federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's campaign to end the DACA program for undocumented immigrants

Federal Judge Issues Strongest Order Yet Backing DACA

A third federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's campaign to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented immigrants, ordering the administration not only to continue processing applications but also to resume accepting new ones. U.S. District Judge John Bates of the District of Columbia was withering in his 60-page ruling, calling the administration's attempts to end the program, known as DACA, "arbitrary," "capricious," "virtually unexplained" and "unlawful," NBC News reported. Bates stayed the ruling for 90 days to give the Department of Homeland Security time to come up with better arguments for scrapping the program. If it doesn't, he wrote, he will enter an order reinstating DACA in its entirety.

Toronto Van Attack Suspect Was Student, Ex-Military Recruit

Details have begun to emerge about Alek Minassian, who was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder for driving a van into a crowded sidewalk in Toronto. Minassian lived with his family in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, on a street of sizeable, well-tended brick homes. Police say he had no criminal record. His father, Vahe Minassian, wept and seemed stunned as he watched as his son, showing little emotion, make a brief court appearance and be ordered held without bail. When his father was asked later whether he had any message for the families of the people killed and injured, he said quietly: "I'm sorry." Minassian attended Seneca College, according to his LinkedIn profile. A student, Joseph Pham, told The Toronto Star that Minassian was in a computer programming class with him just last week. Pham described Minassian as a "socially awkward" student who kept to himself: "He didn't really talk to anyone." Minassian joined the Canadian Armed Forces last year, but his stay was brief. The Department of National Defence says he was a member of the military from Aug. 23 to Oct. 25, but didn't complete his recruit training. He asked to be voluntarily released after 16 days, the department said.

His Nomination in Peril, Ronny Jackson Fights for VA Post

His nomination in peril, Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson fought to convince lawmakers of his leadership abilities as more details of accusations against him emerged, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment as he served as a top White House doctor. President Trump sent mixed signals about his choice to lead the sprawling veterans' agency, suggesting during a White House news conference that Jackson may want to withdraw because of unfair scrutiny. But the president privately urged his nominee to keep fighting to win Senate confirmation, and Jackson showed few signs of backing down. A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit. The six-page report by the Navy's Medical Inspector General found a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members, who described the working environment as "being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce."

FDA Warns Retailers Not to Sell Juul E-Cigarette to Kids

Federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand following months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators. The Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to 40 retail and online stores as part of a monthlong operation against illegal sales of Juul to children. Investigators targeted 7-Eleven locations, Shell gas stations and Cumberland Farms convenience stores as well as vaping shops. FDA regulators also asked manufacturer Juul Labs to turn over documents about the design, marketing and ingredients of its product. The rare request focuses on whether certain product features are specifically appealing to young people. Like other e-cigarettes, Juul is an electronic device that turns liquid — usually containing nicotine — into an inhalable vapor. Thanks in part to its resemblance to a small computer flash drive, Juul has become popular with some teenagers as a discreet way to vape at school and in public. Parents, teachers and principals say they are struggling to control the booming trend.

Meek Mill Released From Prison on Bail After Supreme Court Ruling

Jailed rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison on bail following a ruling from Pennsylvania's highest court. In a scene that rivaled a big budget music video, Mill was driven out of the state prison in Chester, Pennsylvania. He took a short drive to a nearby parking lot, where he and his friend, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, were whisked into a waiting helicopter. Rubin and Meek headed to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia where the 76ers took on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs. Accompanied by Kevin Hart, Meek rang the opening bell before the game, drawing cheers from the crowd. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release after a long battle dating to November when the Philadelphia rapper was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation. Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, thanked a slew of people and God for their support through a post to his Instagram page.

Bob Dorough of “Schoolhouse Rock” Is Dead at 94, Son Says

A musician whose songs helped teach children on "Schoolhouse Rock" has died. His son, Chris, says 94-year-old Bob Dorough died of natural causes at his home in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania. According to his biography, the jazz musician "set the multiplication tables to music" as musical director for the educational cartoon series between 1973 and 1985. Millions of Americans know the words and melody to "I’m Just a Bill" – a song about how a bill became a law. Dorough was responsible for "Three Is a Magic Number" and the train yard favorite "Conjunction Junction" celebrating prepositions. The series was revived from 1993 to 1999. He also wrote the song "Devil May Care," which jazz great Miles Davis recorded as an instrumental version. Dorough was born in Arkansas and raised in Texas. He headed to New York City after graduating from the University of North Texas in 1949. He eventually settled in Pennsylvania.