A Nassau County man employed by the Village of Valley Stream was arrested Monday for allegedly neglecting his dog to the point of emaciation, authorities say.

James Rosenbaum, 30, was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals as well as failure to provide sustenance, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Rosenbaum, who is employed by the Village of Valley Stream in their maintenance department, is due back in court Wednesday.

If he is convicted, Rosenbaum faces a maximum of one year in prison.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 12 a woman saw a dirty, emaciated dog unaccompanied in the middle of Cedar Street in Valley Stream.

The woman allegedly captured the dog and brought it to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter where officials identified it as a one-year-old terrier mix.

The dog, since renamed "Cedar" after the street on which he was found, weighed 23 pounds, about 20 pounds underweight. The pooch also suffered from bald patches, overgrown nails and leg deformities.

Cedar, left, when he was found malnourished and underweight, and Cedar, right, after his rescue.

Photo credit: Nassau County Prosecutor's Office

Following an investigation, NCDA investigators confirmed Rosenbaum was the dog’s owner and he was arrested.

Studies have repeatedly shown that animal cruelty is a gateway crime to further violence, and we are committed to aggressively prosecuting these cases to better protect the animals and the people of Nassau County,” Singas said in a statement.

Attorney information for Rosenbaum was not immediately available.

Cedar has since been adopted by a family, prosecutors say.