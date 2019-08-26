What to Know A cyclist was left clinging to life after colliding with a pedestrian in Central Park, police said

A cyclist was left clinging to life after colliding with a pedestrian in Central Park, police said.

Fire officials responded to a call just before 3:30 p.m. Monday about an unconscious patient at the park along Fifth Avenue and East 74th Street. There responders found a 43-year-old cyclist with a bad injury to his head.

The 70-year-old man he struck was also hurt, but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Both patients were transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where the cyclist was in critical condition, according to police.

No charges have been filed, as police were investigating to see who may have had the right-of-way.