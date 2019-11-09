What to Know A dump truck driver struck and killed a cyclist in East Harlem before fleeing the scene, police said

A dump truck driver struck and killed a cyclist in East Harlem before fleeing the scene, police said.

The cyclist was biking in the vicinity of East 125th Street and Willis Avenue overnight Saturday when the truck hit him, according to police.

The cyclist, who was in his 20s, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the dump truck didn’t stay at the scene, according to police. No one had been arrested in connection with the cyclist’s death as of Saturday morning.

Police didn’t immediately provide any additional details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.