Customs Computer Outage Causes Long Lines at JFK, Other Airports

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Long lines at JFK where travelers were told that Customs' computers were down.

    What to Know

    • Customs and Border Patrol computers went down for about two hours Monday evening

    • Travelers returning to the U.S. had to wait in long lines at JFK and other airports

    • A Customs spokeswoman says the outage didn't appear to be malicious

    Computer problems were causing long lines for travelers who had to go through customs at JFK airport. 

    Customs and Border Protection was having computer issues, the Port Authority said. It warned that travelers may experience delays in the international arrivals area. 

    The computer system was down from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Customs spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris said. All airports were back online, she said. 

    There was no indication that the disruption was malicious in nature, Gabris said. 

    Photos of JFK showed long lines as passengers waited to get through customs. 

    During the outage, customs officers processed international travelers with alternative procedures, Gabris said.

    Monday night was a busy travel time as people returned home after the New Year's holiday. 

