NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the press following a tour of the MTA's 207th St. overhaul shop and train yard on April 6, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo recently celebrated meeting a funding goal for an emergency action plan to fix New York City's subways. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a 47-point lead over actor and activist Cynthia Nixon heading into the coming Democratic primary, though the gap narrows substantially among the most enthusiastic vorters, according to a new NBC 4 New York / Marist Poll.

Cuomo leads Nixon 68-21 among registered New York state voters, per the poll released Thursday. Among voters who consider themselves "highly enthusiastic" to participate in the primary, Cuomo holds a 60-32 lead.

(In 2014, he defeated primary opponent Zephyr Teachout 62 percent to 34 percent.)

"The Nixon candidacy becomes a problem for Cuomo if and by how much she surpasses Teachout’s support four years ago," Lee Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement.



Despite his public battles with Mayor Bill de Blasio over the subway and other matters, a majority of New York City voters still think Cuomo should be re-elected, but a majority of upstate and suburban voters say it's time for someone else.

The phone survey of 697 registered voters was conducted April 3-9 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.