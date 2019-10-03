Police are investigating a vandalism at a synagogue in Brooklyn after individuals were caught on camera throwing items at the worship house's window.

Police are investigating a vandalism attack on a synagogue in Brooklyn after individuals were caught on camera throwing objects at the Jewish house of worship.

At least five individuals were recorded on surveillance camera on Sept. 30 outside the synagogue on Throop Avenue. They kicked on the door and threw what appears to be a milk crate and a metal object at the windows, causing at least one to shatter, police said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday directed the state police's hate crimes task force to look into the attack.

"I am disgusted and enraged by yet another anti-Semitic act of vandalism, the desecration of a synagogue in Williamsburg over Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. It is simply unconscionable," Cuomo said in a statement.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).