Cuba Gooding Jr. Surrendering to SVU in Rooftop Bar Case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will turn himself in at the NYPD's sex crimes precinct Thursday in connection with an alleged groping incident at a rooftop bar in Manhattan over the weekend, his lawyer confirms.

It wasn't immediately clear if any charges had been filed as of Wednesday in the case, which stemmed from an interaction with a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge early Sunday.

Multiple senior NYPD officials told News 4 a woman claimed the Hollywood actor touched her breasts at the Seventh Avenue club; she filed a police report.

No other details were immediately available.

