Cuba Gooding Jr. Surrendering to SVU in Rooftop Bar Case

Multiple law enforcement officials say a woman has claimed that it was Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. who touched her breasts; she filed a police report, the officials say

By Tom Winter

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are investigating an alleged incident that happened around 10 p.m. at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan

    • The investigation involves a report that someone inappropriately touched a woman at the address of the club, which is on Seventh Avenue

    • Multiple law enforcement officials say the woman has claimed that it was Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. who touched her breasts

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will turn himself in at the NYPD's sex crimes precinct Thursday in connection with an alleged groping incident at a rooftop bar in Manhattan over the weekend, his lawyer confirms.

    It wasn't immediately clear if any charges had been filed as of Wednesday in the case, which stemmed from an interaction with a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge early Sunday. 

    Multiple senior NYPD officials told News 4 a woman claimed the Hollywood actor touched her breasts at the Seventh Avenue club; she filed a police report. 

    No other details were immediately available. 

