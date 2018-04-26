What to Know A University of Utah senior has constructed what may be the first ever "Cry Closet" to give students respite during finals week

A senior at the University of Utah has built what may be the first ever "Cry Closet," a sanctuary in the library for students studying for finals who need a quick break to scream, sob or do whatever.

Twitter user @aJackieLarsen posted a photo of the pop-up closet in the middle of the room, stuffed animals at the bottom for comfort.

"so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education," the tweet said. It's had nearly a half million likes since it was posted Tuesday afternoon.

The school didn't actually install the closet, though -- that was a student named Nemo Miller, a ceramics major and sculpture minor graduating this year.

A sign on the closet bills it as "A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students Otherwise Known as The Cry Closet." There are a few rules: knock before entering, only one person inside at a time, turn lights and timer off before leaving and limit your time in the closet to 10 minutes.

The university is just as amused as anyone by the invention, tweeting, "*crying with laughter* ... *reading door sign*."

It's not clear if the closet will stick around or be removed after finals week.