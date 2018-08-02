NJ Man Takes Upskirt Photo of 13-Year-Old Girl as She Watches Sun Set on Cruise Ship: Prosecutor - NBC New York
NJ Man Takes Upskirt Photo of 13-Year-Old Girl as She Watches Sun Set on Cruise Ship: Prosecutor

An adult allegedly saw the suspect approach the girl as she was watching the sun set then point his cellphone under her skirt

Published 3 hours ago

    A New Jersey man has been charged with taking an "upskirt" picture of a 13-year-old girl on a cruise ship.

    The U.S. attorney's office says Jeffrey Goldstein is charged with violating a voyeurism statute.

    According to a criminal complaint, the 31-year-old Hoboken resident was on a cruise ship leaving Bayonne on July 8 when he allegedly took the picture.

    An adult allegedly saw Goldstein approach the girl as she was watching the sun set then point his cellphone under her skirt. Cruise ship personnel also reviewed surveillance video.

    Investigators say they found more than 40 similar images on Goldstein's phone.

    Goldstein faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He has been released on $25,000 bond.

    His attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday.

