Police in Crown Heights are looking for the driver who fled after hitting a man crossing the street. Michael George reports.

Man Thrown Into Air in Brooklyn Hit and Run

A 65-year-old man has been injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn, authorities say.

Law enforcement sources say the victim was crossing Union Street mid-block, emerging onto the street from between two parked cars, when a car going west on Union hit him in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

The driver in the white Kia Optima sedan sped off, video shows.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital with a fractured left lower leg and cuts on his legs and hands.