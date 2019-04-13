Huge crowds were stuck in a bottleneck at the Roosevelt Island subway station as people tried to leave after the Cherry Blossom Festival. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Broken escalators and huge crowds created a chaotic exit for thousands of people trying to leave Roosevelt Island on Saturday afternoon after the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Photos and videos showed people packed like sardines in the station as the crowd moved so slowly up and down long, broken escalators that movement was, at times, imperceptible.

The MTA tweeted that it was rerouting extra trains to relieve crowding and police officers were stationed at both ends of the station to help control the crowds.

One commuter tweeted that it took him 25 minutes to get through the subway station to his train.

Others chose to walk across Queensborough Bridge because it was too difficult to get on the subway.

The tram also had very long lines.

Top Tri-State News Photos