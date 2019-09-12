Crews Search West Hartford Reservoir in Connection With Jennifer Dulos Case: Sources

Connecticut State Police have been at the West Hartford Reservoir property Thursday searching for clues in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, sources with knowledge of the investigation confirm to NBC Connecticut.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, and according to court paperwork, police no longer believe she is alive. She was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos at the time of her disappearance. Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested in June on to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, and again on additional counts of the same charges earlier this month.

Fotis appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the second tampering with evidence charge.

Just after the court appearance Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, spoke outside the court and said his client pleaded not guilty.

“Here is our message to the state of Connecticut, Mr. Dulos is not guilty. When you’re ready to try a case by appropriate evidentiary standards in a court of law, you’ll know where to find it. We’ve got three words for the state – bring it on,” Pattis said.

A judge has placed a gag order on the case, New Canaan police said Thursday.

The search for Jennifer has spanned the state, including searches at the West Hartford reservoir, properties that belong to Fotis’ company the Fore Group in Farmington and New Canaan, Jennifer’s New Canaan home, and properties in New York that belong to Jennifer’s family. Authorities spent days sifting through trash at a facility Hartford after bags containing Dulos’ blood were found. Law enforcement officials said surveillance video captured two people resembling Fotis and Troconis throwing out bags on Albany Avenue in Hartford that ended up in the trash plant.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to the missing person report in May found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts at Jennifer’s New Canaan home.

According to the most recent court documents, Jennifer’s blood was found on the seat of a pick-up belonging to his employee, the same truck investigators believe Fotis drove to and from New Canaan the day Jennifer went missing.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.