What to Know Authorities say an early morning crash involving a car and a pickup truck in New Jersey killed two people

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that the car crashed into the rear of the pickup in Old Bridge

Two female passengers, including a 17-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene

A drunk driver rear-ended a pickup truck early Saturday, killing his passenger and a teenager in the other vehicle, prosecutors said. Both drivers were also injured.

Tristan R. Rodriguez, 23, of Old Bridge, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of assault by auto, the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office said.

Rodriguez's passenger, Krystal C. Diaz, 29, of Old Bridge, and a 17-year-old girl in the pickup were both pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez was allegedly intoxicated shortly before 4 a.m. when he crashed into the pickup on Englishtown Road near the JCP&L building in Old Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Connolly at (732) 721-5600 or Detective Berman at (732) 745-4328.