Suffolk County Police say a Centereach man was trying to sell crack from an elementary school playground -- while accompanied by his 2-year-old daughter.

Authorities arrested Chaleek Williams, 25, on Wednesday afternoon on the playground at Oxhead Road Elementary School. His toddler was with him at the time, they said.

In addition to the crack, he also had a quantity of ecstasy on him, authorities allege. When they tried to arrest him, police say Williams became combative and had to be restrained.

He now faces a laundry list of charges, including both criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

His daughter was released to family.