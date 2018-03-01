Cops in two Westchester County communities are warning of a wild, possibly rabid coyote that has attacked two people and their dogs, a woman on a bicycle and a postal worker in the last 24 hours. Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know A wild, possibly rabid coyote is suspected to be behind a series of attacks on people and pets in Yonkers and Hastings-on-Hudson

In one case, a mail carrier was bit on the leg; in another, two people and their dogs were attacked -- they were taken to the hospital

Police say the state Department of Environmental Conversation is sending officers to the area to help track and capture the coyote

Cops in two Westchester County communities are warning of possibly rabid coyotes that have attacked two people and their dogs, two people on bicycles bicycle, a postal worker and a police officer in the last 24 hours.

Authorities in Yonkers said Thursday night they found and killed on coyote near the Dunwoodie Golf Course, but another one is still on the loose.

Officials said that before the animal was killed, it had bitten an officer searching for it. The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Authorities didn't elaborate on where the officer was bitten.

The wily animals were first reported in Hastings-in-Hudson Wednesday night, when one attacked the dog walkers and their pets, police there say. One attack was on Kent Avenue, the other Hillside Woods. The victims were taken to a hospital.

One of the coyotes was suspected to have been behind two attacks in Yonkers Wednesday, the first around 11:15 a.m. near Westminster Drive, when the coyote bit a mail carrier in the leg. A woman living in the area heard one of the mail carrier's screams for help and called 911. The neighbor, who gave her name as Pat, described seeing fang marks on the mail carrier's knee and on the back of her leg. Pat said she let the mailwoman into her home and did her best to comfort her until the ambulance arrived.

A few hours later, a coyote tried to attack a woman on a bicycle near Tuckahoe Road, knocking her over as she was riding the bike, police said. The coyote then ran off.

Another man was also bitten while riding his bicycle, according

Authorities are searching the area for the coyote, and police helicopters were launched.

Residents of Yonkers had said back in June they had noticed coyotes on the prowl, and said they appeared to be getting aggressive.

Police say the state Department of Environmental Conversation is sending officers to the area to help track and capture the coyote in the recent series of attacks. In the meantime, residents are advised to stay out of all wooded areas and keep their pets inside if possible.

Rabid animal sightings in the tri-state have been somewhat commonplace in recent years, with reports of wild, feral and domestic animals contracting the disease.

According to the Humane Society, rabid animals can display a range of symptoms including foaming at the mouth, aggression and disoriented behavior.

In coyotes, activity during the day can be an indicator of the deadly zoonotic virus as the species is typically nocturnal.

Wildlife experts say people can reduce the risk of coyote conflicts by not feeding them and securing trash and pets, among other steps.