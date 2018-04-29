An off-duty cop tackled a coyote at a New York playground after it charged at a 5-year-old girl. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know A 5-year-old girl, her 3-year-old brother and mother were attacked by an out-of-control coyote at a park in Westchester County on Sunday

The girl was bit, but was quickly helped by an off-duty police officer who tackled it and held it down until authorities came to shoot it

Police sent the animal to Westchester Country Department of Health for testing; there have been other coyote sightings in the area

An off-duty police officer came to the rescue of a little girl who was attacked by a coyote that suddenly emerged on a New York playground Sunday afternoon.

Five-year-old Natalia Petrellese’s mother, Kasey King-Petrellese, says she took her daughter and son to James M. Carroll Park in Westchester around 4 p.m. It wasn’t much later that a coyote, out of nowhere, charged at little Natalia full speed.

“I’m telling you it was like a cheetah,” King-Petrellese said. “I took my foot and I kicked him as hard as I could in his face, which knocked him to the ground and he stumbled a little. When he got up he swung over to my daughter’s side and bit her arm.”

For the next several agonizing seconds, she began to fight back at the aggressive animal as it continued to pounce at her daughter. Then suddenly the officer came to the rescue, pulling the coyote off the family.

“I just mounted it and I had my hands around its neck,” Irvington police officer Arcangelo Liberatore said. “I just sat and tried to squeeze the life out of it, but it was pretty resilient.”

Liberatore sat on the out-of-control creature until Mount Pleasant police arrived and shot it.

Natalia’s three-year-old brother was not hurt, but the siblings and mother went to the hospital to be looked at. Natalia needed rabies shots and also needed stitches and antibiotics.

“It made me bleed on the arm,” Natalia said.

Police sent the animal to Westchester Country Department of Health for testing. They say they have had several coyote sightings in the area, but never have they attacked a person before.

