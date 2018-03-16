Dozens of cows roamed an Upstate highway early Friday morning after escaping a tractor-trailer that got into a multi-vehicle pileup. (Published 31 minutes ago)

What to Know Cattle wandered a highway in the Finger Lakes region of New York Friday morning

The cows were on a cattle truck that was involved in a multi-vehicle pileup

At least three of the cows died, but no drivers were injured

Dozens of cows roamed an Upstate highway early Friday morning after escaping a tractor-trailer truck that got into a multi-vehicle pileup, video shows.

Emergency crews and animal control officers spent hours rounding up the cattle on a snowy stretch of Interstate 86 near Elmira after the 12:30 a.m. crash, according to the Star-Gazette.

Video from the scene shows the livestock meandering on the closed highway amid falling snow and the glow of red and blue emergency lights.

The livestock tractor trailer can be seen overturned at the side of the roadway.

At least three of the cows were killed in the crash, the Star-Gazette reported.

None of the drivers were injured, according to state troopers.

The crash is under investigation.