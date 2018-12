It took about an hour to corral the bovine with the help of two tow trucks. (Published 31 minutes ago)

There was a lot of 'cow-motion' on a New Jersey highway early Thursday.

Some drivers were surprised to see a cow strolling along Interstate 80 in Paterson around 2:30 a.m.

It took about an hour to corral the bovine with the help of two tow trucks.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue posted on Facebook that it took the cow to a vet to be treated. It added that the cow somehow jumped out of a second floor of a transport truck.

