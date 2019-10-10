Couple’s Engagement Caught on Camera During NBC New York’s Storm Coverage - NBC New York
Couple’s Engagement Caught on Camera During NBC New York’s Storm Coverage

    Marriage Proposal Caught on Camera at Jersey Shore

    While covering the storm off the Jersey Shore, NBC New York's Brian Thompson was right there to capture the moment this couple will never forget: when they got engaged.

    What to Know

    • As reporter Brian Thompson was at the NJ shore covering the storm, the NBC 4 crew captured a memorable moment for a couple: their engagement

    • Tyler Osborne brought Lisa Snyder back to the exact spot where they had their first kiss 15 months ago, to propose to her on her birthday

    • Osborne got down on one knee to pull out the ring, and a very happy Snyder said yes — a bright spot for the boardwalk on a gloomy day

    NBC New York is all about covering engaging news stories, but this one was extra special.

    As reporter Brian Thompson was at the Jersey Shore covering the storm that is set to soak the tri-state for days, the NBC 4 crew captured a memorable moment for a couple from Highlands, New Jersey: The moment they got engaged.

    Tyler Osborne brought Lisa Snyder back to the exact spot where they had their first kiss 15 months ago, to propose to her on what is also her 30th birthday.

    Osborne got down on one knee to pull out the ring as the wind blew in, and a very happy Snyder put her hands around his neck and said yes — bringing a bright spot to the boardwalk on an otherwise gloomy day.

    The betrothed couple both said they knew they wanted to marry the other on the first day they met.

    “Since the second I met her. No doubt,” said Osborne. “There was no doubt in my mind.”

    If rain on your wedding day is considered good luck, then maybe a nor'easter on the day of your engagement might bring similar fortune.

