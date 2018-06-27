 Couple Wrecks Trailer 20 Minutes After Buying It - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Couple Wrecks Trailer 20 Minutes After Buying It

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

A couple in Washington state went to buy a trailer. They drove off with it. Twenty minutes later, it was destroyed.
More Photo Galleries
Inside the Tornillo 'Tent City' Housing Migrant Children
Graffiti Artist Banksy Splashes Paris With Works on Migrants
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us